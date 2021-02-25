Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Trimmed by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $163.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

