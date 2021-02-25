Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 8.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $58,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78.

