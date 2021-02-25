Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after buying an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.13. The company had a trading volume of 422,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,271. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

