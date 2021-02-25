Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.7% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.36. 128,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,271. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

