Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE VAPO traded down $3.84 on Thursday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 924,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $594.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $594,716.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $2,185,126 over the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

