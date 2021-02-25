Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Price Down 14.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s share price was down 14.2% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vapotherm traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.17. Approximately 924,231 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 415,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other Vapotherm news, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $594,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $256,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,126. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Vapotherm by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $594.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08.

Vapotherm Company Profile (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

