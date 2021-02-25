Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $253.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.00. 2,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.64. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $226.00. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems shares are going to split on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

