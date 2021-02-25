VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $140,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 120,609 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.50 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.14.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

