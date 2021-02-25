Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

VEEV opened at $291.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 136.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.