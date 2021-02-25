Velanne Asset Management Ltd Has $8.46 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up about 5.0% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,607,000 after purchasing an additional 339,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 605,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 148,994 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 952,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 95,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.98. 16,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,468. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

