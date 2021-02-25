Velanne Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Discovery comprises 7.4% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Discovery worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.28. 296,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,171,521. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

