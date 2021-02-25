Velanne Asset Management Ltd Sells 10,171 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the period. BrightSphere Investment Group makes up approximately 6.9% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned 0.75% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of BSIG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.91. 6,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

