Velanne Asset Management Ltd Sells 285 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Alleghany makes up approximately 6.0% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Alleghany worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on Y. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Alleghany stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $650.00. 2,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $777.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.92.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

