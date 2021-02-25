Velanne Asset Management Ltd Sells 44,244 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,244 shares during the quarter. Stericycle makes up 1.6% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

