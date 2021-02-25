Velanne Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,073 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 4.3% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $5,575,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,920,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

