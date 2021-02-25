Velas Reaches Market Cap of $85.19 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Velas has a total market cap of $85.19 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas token can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001036 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

