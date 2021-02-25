Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VCYE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,004 shares.

Velocity Energy Company Profile

Velocity Energy Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are located in Matagorda Bay, Calhoun County, Texas. It also focuses on the exploration of oil and natural gas in the Appalachian Basin.

