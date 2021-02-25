Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:VCYE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,004 shares.
Velocity Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.