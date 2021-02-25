Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,931. The stock has a market cap of $435.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.97.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

