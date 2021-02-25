Venus (XVS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $111.11 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $486.90 million and $111.11 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $56.35 or 0.00119226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,098.08 or 0.99653706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,640,976 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

Venus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

