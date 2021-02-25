Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCYT. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.56. 930,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,613. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Veracyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Veracyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.