Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 6%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.57 and last traded at $58.56. 930,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 959,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,977 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after buying an additional 519,996 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after buying an additional 281,501 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

