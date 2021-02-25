Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading Down 9.4%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) shares dropped 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 2,950,151 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,645,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VERB. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.25.
About Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)
Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.
