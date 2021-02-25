Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading Down 9.4%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) shares dropped 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 2,950,151 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,645,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERB. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verb Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Verb Technology by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.