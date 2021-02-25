VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
VEREIT has decreased its dividend by 30.2% over the last three years.
Shares of VER traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.56. 12,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,328. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.
VEREIT Company Profile
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
