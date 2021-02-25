VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

VEREIT has decreased its dividend by 30.2% over the last three years.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VER traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.56. 12,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,328. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VER. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.