Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VCEL. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of VCEL opened at $49.45 on Thursday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,945,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at about $10,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,892,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,688,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 220,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

