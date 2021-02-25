VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.35. 657,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 390,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on VerifyMe in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The company has a current ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.
