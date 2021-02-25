VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.35. 657,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 390,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on VerifyMe in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The company has a current ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VerifyMe by 154.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 72.7% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

