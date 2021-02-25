Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $167.53 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

