Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.16% of Verisk Analytics worth $55,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $83,346,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,047,000 after buying an additional 236,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $167.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

