Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,813 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $167.53 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.93 and a 200-day moving average of $191.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.