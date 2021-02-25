Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Lowered to $216.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.29. 3,662,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.40. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

