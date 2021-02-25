Veritone (VERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

