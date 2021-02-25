Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRRM. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,248,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $483,825. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

