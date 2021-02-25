VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of VB stock traded up C$0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,635. The company has a market cap of C$354.67 million and a PE ratio of 20.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30. VersaBank has a 52 week low of C$4.41 and a 52 week high of C$17.64.

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.73 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

