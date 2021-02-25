VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$17.64 and last traded at C$16.40, with a volume of 65713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. VersaBank (VB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$345.38 million and a PE ratio of 20.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.30.

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.73 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

