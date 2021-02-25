Vertcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $32.49 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $32.49 million and $324,051.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,648.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.52 or 0.03155415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00372381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.74 or 0.01034105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.00431503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.00389981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00254563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00022961 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,897,947 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

