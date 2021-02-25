Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,837,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 577.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 65,533 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vertiv by 57.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 166,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.