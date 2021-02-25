Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VERU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 2,250,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945,565. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after buying an additional 574,955 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Veru by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veru by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veru by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

