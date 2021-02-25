Veru (VERU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Veru (NASDAQ: VERU):

2/25/2021 – Veru had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Veru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

2/11/2021 – Veru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

2/11/2021 – Veru had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $19.00 to $24.00.

2/10/2021 – Veru was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/9/2021 – Veru had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 2,255,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,701. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

Get Veru Inc alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100 over the last ninety days. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Veru by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.