Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VWDRY. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Danske lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 130,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

