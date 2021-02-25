Viacoin Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $13.42 million and $431,583.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00370915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003242 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,459 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.