Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.62

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $405,552.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.57 or 0.00389648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,453 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

