ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 671,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,990,838. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.68.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

