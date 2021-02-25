ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,414 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of ViacomCBS worth $29,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.