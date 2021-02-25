ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $66.64, with a volume of 384814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.60.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,526,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

