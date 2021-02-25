ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of VIAC traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,990,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $67.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

