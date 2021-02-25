ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIAC. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.09.
Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.50. 25,146,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,211,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ViacomCBS by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
