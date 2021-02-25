ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIAC. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.50. 25,146,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,211,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ViacomCBS by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

