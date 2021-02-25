ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $80.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.
VIAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.09.
Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.50. 25,147,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,211,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
