ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $80.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

VIAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.09.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.50. 25,147,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,211,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

