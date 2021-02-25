ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

NASDAQ VIACA traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

