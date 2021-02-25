ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $67.54 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 1490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 261.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.55.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.