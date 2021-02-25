VIBE (VIBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $6,872.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00714957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003697 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

