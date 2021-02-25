Viberate Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and $2.00 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate token can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.71 or 0.00745675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00031351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00036092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00042707 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,809,794 tokens. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

